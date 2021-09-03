Business

Tandy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas

Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLFA) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $406,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The leather goods retailer posted revenue of $21.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $4.9 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $64.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.45. A year ago, they were trading at $3.30.

