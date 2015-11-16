Tom Martin’s podcasts

Tom Martin’s Q&A appears every two weeks in the Herald-Leader’s Business Monday section. To listen to the interview, find the podcast below. The interview also will air on WEKU-88.9 FM on Mondays at 7:35 a.m. during Morning Edition and at 5:45 p.m. during All Things Considered.
August 27
Tom Martin talks with Steve Kelly, CRM CEO Craig Turner, executive vice president for marketing and sales at Central Bank about the need to monitor your bank account — especially debit and credit cards — to protect your ID.
July 30
Tom Martin talked with BIACK Executive Vice President Todd Johnson about his organization’s apprentice and workforce development training program that has a new address.
July 16
Tom Martin talks with Jack Russell, founding partner and Chief Executive Officer of Russell Capital Management.
July 2
Tom Martin talks with Cynthia Harter, associate professor of economics and director of the Center for Economic Education at EKU, about a coalition for financial literacy.
June 18
Tom Martin talks with P.G. Peeples, president and CEO of the Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County, about the celebration of the Urban League's 50th year in Lexington.
June 11
Tom Martin talks with Peter Pickett who with his team blend musical and engineering talents in a small shop in Lexington, producing hand-built Pickett-Blackburn trumpets as well as mouthpieces for brass instruments.
May 21
Tom Martin talks with Walter Palmer, a leading expert in the retail loss prevention industry. He built a business, PCG Solutions which was recently purchased by a national risk management company.
May 7
Tom Martin talks with Dan Sheehan, assistant professor of marketing at the University of Kentucky's Gatton College of Business and Economics, about research into smart shopping carts, customer-facing technologies and customer engagement during shopping trips.
April 23
Tom Martin talks with Robert Frank, Cornell University Professor of Economics, about public education funding.
April 10
Tom Martin talks with Will Gerkin, assistant professor of finance at the University of Kentucky’s Gatton College of Business and Economics, about research into employee misconduct.
Mar. 26
Tom Martin talks with Stephen Dobson, a professor of medical entomology at the University of Kentucky, about MosquitoMate, a commercial outgrowth of the university’s research and development.
Mar. 12
Tom Martin talks with Thomas Erekson, dean of the college of business and technology at Eastern Kentucky University about education and workforce in Kentucky.
Feb. 26
Tom Martin talks with Amanda Ralston, a board-certified behavior analyst specializing in treating children with autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities. Her practice, Verbal Behavior Consulting is based in Lexington.
Feb. 12
Tom Martin talks with Tim Guthrie, managing partner of shared office space company Base 110.
Jan. 29
Tom Martin talks with David Boggs, President and CEO of Opportunity for Work and Learning (OWL, Inc.).
Jan. 15
Tom Martin talks with Nancy Cox, dean of the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food, and Environment.
Jan. 1, 2018
Tom Martin talks with Sam Razor, co-founder of Hippo Manager, a Lexington-based software company for the veterinary industry.
Dec 18
Tom Martin discusses the skilled labor shortage with Todd Johnson, executive vice president, Building Industry Association of Central Kentucky.
Nov. 27
Tom Martin talks with Smart Farm president and chief technology officer Bob Farinelli.
Nov. 13
Tom Martin talks with Jim Owens, Dean of the School of Communication Arts at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky.
Oct. 30
Tom Martin talks with Katy Brown, executive director of the Technology Association of the Bluegrass, or “TAB.”
Oct. 16
Tom Martin talks with Dave Sevigny, the founder and chief operating officer of a company that’s been known as DMD Data Systems, but recently rebranded under the new name, Volta.
Oct. 2
Tom Martin talks with Victor Gutwein, managing director of M25 Group, an early-stage micro venture capital fund based in Chicago.
Sept. 18
Tom Martin speaks with Rob and Diane Perez, the brains and leading energy behind one of Lexington’s most successful restaurant concepts, Saul Good.
Sept. 4
Tom Martin talked with Todd Johnson, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Central Kentucky.
Aug 19
Tom Martin talked with the man leading the city’s response to the consent decree, water quality director Charlie Martin.
Aug. 5
Tom Martin talks with Sheila Kalas, who received her master’s degree in exercise physiology from the University of Kentucky, began training in 1989 and launched her business, Fitness Plus, in 1995.
July 10
Tom Martin talks with Roscoe Klausing, namesake, president and CEO of the Lexington landscape maintenance and construction company Klausing Group. The company focuses on green infrastructure and eco-friendly landscape services.
June 26
Tom Martin talks with Susan Speckert, Executive Director of the Fayette Alliance, a citizens organization that advocates sustainable growth.
June 12
Tom Martin talks with Michael Baer, president of Fusioncorp, a Lexington-based tech company engaged in digital design, development and marketing services.
May 29
Tom Martin talks with David Hunt, co-founder of Cainthus, a Dublin-based company formed with the purpose of digitizing agriculture. Hunt also is a member of the faculty at Singularity University in Silicon Valley.
May 15
Tom Martin talks with Jim Duncan, Director of Lexington’s Division of Planning, for the first of a series of interviews with a variety of stakeholders in the outcome of the 2018 Comprehensive Plan.
May 1
Tom Martin talks technology and digital trends with Luther Andal of Able Engine about improving a company's technology and digital presence.
April 17
Tom Martin talked with Brad Flowers, co-founder of Bullhorn Creative, about the process of developing a set of values for the company, as well as branding, and the challenges of helping a client cut through the clutter and stand out in the marketplace.
April 3
Tom Martin talks with Xooker founder Conrad Carney. Xooker is a Lexington-based mobile marketing company.
Mar. 20
Tom Martin talks with Jill Barnett, Lextran assistant general manager, about Lextran recently receiving funding to purchase a small fleet of battery-powered electric buses and related equipment.
Mar. 6
Tom Martin talks with Scott Neal, a CPA and fee-only financial planner, about how to finance “aging in place.”
Feb. 20
Tom Martin talks with Dana Lea, community engagement coordinator for the Lexington Division of the Kentucky Refugee Ministries.
Feb. 6
Tom Martin talks with Dr. Chris Bollinger, professor of economics and director of the Center of Business and Economic Research in the University of Kentucky’s Gatton College of Business and Economics about the implications of automation.
Jan. 23
Tom Martin talks with Sam Perkins, co-founder and CEO of Purgenix, about the work it is doing with ultraviolet light to deactivate or kill airborne bacteria.
Jan. 9
Tom Martin talks with Lisa Adkins, President and CEO of the Blue Grass Community Foundation about an upoming upcoming event that she hopes will make a positive difference in Lexington’s quality of life.
Dec. 26
Tom Martin talked with Lorie Bishop about her work as Laboratory Manager at LGC Science Inc. in Lexington. Lorie has over 13 years of experience in equine drug testing and is a professional member of the Association of Official Racing Chemists.
Dec. 12
Tom Martin with Laura Dake, executive director of nonprofit IT, a transportation system similar to Uber, for seniors in Fayette and portions of nearby counties.
Nov. 28
Tom Martin talked with Nathan Wright, who holds a MBA and a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Kentucky, and has created a board game that gives players a way to wrap their mind around the global energy situation.
Nov, 14
Tom Martin talked with Ron Gilkerson, retired president of GRW, the engineering, architectural, and geospatial consulting firm based in Lexington.
Oct. 31
Tom Martin talked with Lonny White, who is chief operations officer at Piramal Pharma Solutions Inc.-Lexington, formerly known as Coldstream Laboratories.
Oct. 17
Tom Martin talked with Lexington attorney Jim Frazier, who chairs the governing board of the new Downtown Lexington Management District.
Oct. 3
Tom Martin talked with Chris Stiles, president of Unmanned Services, a Lexington-based company providing drone services to all kinds of commercial and civil industries.
Sept. 19
Tom Martin discussed the implications of this so-called “Third Age” with Dr. Graham Rowles, a professor in the Graduate Center for Gerontology in the University of Kentucky’s College of Public Health.
Sept. 5
Tom Martin talked with Dave Tatman, executive director of the Kentucky Auto Industry Association.
August 22
Tom Martin talked with Steve Kelly, executive vice president, marketing and sales at Lexington-based Central Bank.
August 8
Tom Martin talked with Lynne McNees, vice president of the Lexington-based Associations International and president of one of its member organizations, the International SPA Association.
July 25
Tom Martin talked with Randall Stevens of Lexington-based ArchVision.
July 11
Tom Martin interviews Clive Pohl, a principal of the Lexington architecture firm Pohl, Rosa, Pohl.
June 27
Tom Martin interviews Jonathan Miller, former state treasurer and a principal of CivicPoint.
June 13
Tom Martin interviews Susan Zepada, president and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky
May 30
Tom Martin interviews Mary Claire O’Neal, author of ‘Becoming What You Want to See in the World.
May 16
Tom Martin interviews Pearse Lyons from Alltech on the unique annual conference his company will host at the Lexington Center for its 32nd year. “ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference” opens on May 22.
May 2
Tom Martin interviews Rodney Vinegar, who has spent 18 years working in human resources.
April 4
Tom Martin interviews Vincent Smith, chair of the Lexington chapter of SCORE, an organization of volunteer business people helping small business owners solve problems.
March 21
Tom Martin interviews Neil Goldsmith, co-founder of Evolva, a Swiss-based biotechnology firm with a significant relationship with Lexington and the University of Kentucky.
March 7
Tom Martin interviews Wilson Sebastian, owner of Willie's Locally Known, live music venue on Southland Drive.
Feb. 22
Tom Martin interviews Alyssa Faith Erickson, co-founder of Kentucky Hempsters and United hemp Industries.
Feb. 8
Tom Martin interviews Bill Bissett, president of the Kentucky Coal Association.
Jan. 25
Tom Martin interviews Mariam Gorjian, UK's Gatton College of Business and Economics director, commercialization specialist.
Jan. 11
Tom Martin interviews Bob King, president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.
Dec. 27
Tom Martin interviews Dave Adkisson, president and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
Dec. 14
Tom Martin interviews Sara Day Evans, founding director of Accelerating Appalachia.
Nov. 30
Tom Martin interviews Matt Partymiller, operating manager of Solar Energy Solutions.
Nov. 16
Tom Martin interviews Jerry Rickett, president and CEO of Kentucky Highlands Investment Corp.
Nov. 2
Tom Martin interviews Lori Meadows, executive director of the Kentucky Arts Council.
Oct. 19
Tom Martin interviews Bill Thomason, Keeneland president.
Oct. 5
Tom Martin interviews Anne Sabatino Hardy, executive director of Horse Country, a nonprofit organization developing ways to promote horse racing.
Sept. 21
Tom Martin interviews Adam Hatton, The Manchester Music Hall operator.
Sept. 7
Tom Martin interviews Ian Mooers, director of the Center for Economic Development, Entrepreneurship and Technology at EKU.
Aug. 24
Tom Martin interviews Kip Cornett, 2015 Breeders' Cup Keeneland Host Committee chair.
Aug. 10
Tom Martin interviews Mark Barnhard, Lexington chief of police.
July 27
Tom Martin interviews Joe Montgomery, chief executive officer of Omveria, a Lexington-based tech company.
July 13
Tom Martin interviews Jeromy and Lyndy Smith, founders of Lexington Theatre Company.
June 29
Tom Martin interviews Greg Walker, a Lexington developer.
June 15
Tom Martin interviews Jeff Brubaker, Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant project manager.
June 1
Tom Martin interviews Alison Davis, professor and director of Undergraduate Studies at the University of Kentucky’s Department of Agricultural Economics, executive director of the Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky and president of the National Association of Community Development Extension Professionals on rural health care.
May 18
Tom Martin interviews Robert Riggs, founder and board member of the Kentucky Aviation Association.
May 4
Tom Martin interviews Dianne Leveridge, director of technical programs for the Kentucky Community and Technical College system.
April 20
Tom Martin interviews Dr. Jay Box, president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.
April 6, 2015
Tom Martin interviews Drura Parrish, founder and CEO of MakeTime, an online business that offers to manufacturers a marketplace where they can buy and sell machine production capacity by the hour.
March 23, 2015
Tom Martin interviews Gregg Morton, co-founder of WeStyle, an iOS app that provides instant fashion advice, inspiration and options.
March 9, 2015
Tom Martin interviews Rich Ord, founder of iEntry, a Lexington-based company that serves the online newsletter and Internet advertising industries.
Feb. 23, 2015
Tom Martin interviews Bill Farmer, president of United Way of the Bluegrass.
Feb. 9, 2015
Tom Martin interviews Brian Raney, co-founder of Awesome Inc.
Jan. 26, 2015
Tom Martin interviews Developer Phil Holoubek and Kevin Smith, President and CEO of Community Ventures Corp.
Jan. 12, 2015
Tom Martin interviews Carla Blanton, Commerce Lexington's public policy committee chair.
Dec. 29, 2014
Tom Martin interviews David Adkisson, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, on the group's 2015 legislative agenda.
Dec. 15, 2014
Tom Martin interviews LaShana Harris, founder of Babylocity, a Frankfort-based company that develops products for busy mothers.
Dec. 1, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Michael Hartman, founder of Frogdice, the Lexington digital game development studio.
Nov. 3, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Warren Nash, director of the Lexington office of the Kentucky Innovation Network.
Oct. 20, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Bobby Clark, founder and president of Sustainable Business Ventures.
Sept. 22, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Alltech co-founder Deirdre Lyons.
Sept. 8, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Gretchen Brown, Hospice of the Bluegrass CEO.
Aug. 25, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Ebony Nava, a Coca-Cola New Century Scholar.
Aug. 11, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Tom Stultz, President of JMI Sports.
July 28, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Matt Bellis, CEO of Seikowave, a Lexington-based technology company focused on three-dimensional scanning.
July 14, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Amy Cloud, CEO of the Jessamine County Chamber of Commerce.
June 30, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Robert Wagoner, a real estate and suburban retail development professional.
June 16, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Ron Mossotti, president of Lexington's Hammond Communications.
June 2, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Bob Stewart, secretary of Kentucky's Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.
May 19, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Kip Cornett, president, CEO and namesake of advertising and creative agency Cornett.
May 5, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Scott Clark, owner of Lexington-based BuzzMaven Labs.
April 21, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Alan Stein, founder of SteinGroup, a Lexington-based business consulting firm.
March 24, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Ron Crouch, director of research and statistics in the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development.
March 10, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Mukang Cho, CEO of In-Rel Properties.
Feb. 24, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Chris Young, a member of the Blue Angels, which helps entrepreneurs.
Feb. 10, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Paul Coomes, emeritus professor of economics at the University of Louisville.
Jan. 27, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Lexington mayor Jim Gray.
Jan. 13, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Dave Adkisson president and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, on the group's 2014 legislative priorities.
Dec. 30, 2013
Tom Martin interviews Dean Harvey on the Kentucky Angel Network that links new businesses with would-be investors.
Dec. 16, 2013
Tom Martin interviews Rob Pottorf, a Lexington film composer who works with Disney, CBS, Paramount, Lionsgate and 20th Century Fox.
Dec. 2, 2013
Tom Martin interviews Kris Kimel, a co-founder and president of the Kentucky Science and Technology Corp.
Nov. 18, 2013
Tom Martin interviews Marty Canning, an executive vice president of Lexmark International, Inc., and president of the company's Imaging Solutions and Services division.
Nov. 4, 2013
Tom Martin interviews Charlie Martin, director of Lexington's Division of Water Quality, on the city's new program to manage sanitary sewer capacity.
Oct. 21, 2013
Tom Martin interviews Michael Benson, EKU's new president
Oct. 7, 2013
Tom Martin interviews Margaret Levi on the Affordable Care Act
Sept. 23, 2013
Tom Martin interviews Al Blevins on Lexington's commercial real estate market.
Sept. 9, 2013
Tom Martin interviews Richard Hopgood on Lexington's commercial real estate market.
