Distillery plans special bourbon release for anniversary

Barrel House Distilling is capping a decade of making spirits in the Distillery District on Manchester with a weekend-long party.
The events at Barrel House and the Elkhorn Tavern will include live music and food and drink specials nightly, including Oak Rum and Barrel House White Rum Cocktails on Friday.
On Saturday, the distillery will release its Barrel House Reserve 10-year-old bourbon at 11 a.m., with featured cocktails, live music and a crawfish boil. There will be tours daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the gift shop/visitor center will be open until 8 p.m.
Owned and operated by Jeff Wiseman and Pete Wright, Barrel House Distilling was one of the first new businesses to open in the Pepper Distillery campus, which was honored by the Blue Grass Trust last year for outstanding rehabilitation and adaptive reuse.
The distillery opened in a portion of an outbuilding on the site and has expanded to fill the building and now includes the Elkhorn Tavern bar and restaurant.
The distillery’s first release was Pure Blue Vodka, in December of 2008. They also make Devil John Moonshine, Devil John Dark ‘Shine, Oak Rum and RockCastle Bourbon on site.
