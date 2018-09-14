Late Lexington distillery founder Pearse Lyons joins Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame

Pearse Lyons founded Alltech in Nicholasville, which he grew into a $3 billion global company. But his heart was always in making beer and whiskey, and in 1999 he bought the former Lexington Brewing Co. and began making Kentucky Ale. In 2008, he added Town Branch Distillery, and now has a brewery and distillery in Pikeville and a distillery in Dublin, Ireland. Provided