Bourbon swap: Big moves at Maker’s Mark, Jim Beam, Heaven Hill

Master distillers for some of bourbon’s biggest brands are moving.
Greg Davis, who has been the master distiller at Maker’s Mark since 2010, has been named director of distillation for Jim Beam’s Clermont and Boston plants, according to an announcement from Beam Suntory, which owns both Maker’s Mark and Jim Beam.
Davis, who spearheaded the installation of the third still at Maker’s Mark as well as the brand’s expansion, will focus on Jim Beam and the Small Batch Bourbon Collection, according to the announcement from Rob Samuels, global general manager and chief distillery officer of Maker’s Mark.
And the new master distiller for Maker’s Mark will be Denny Potter, most recently master distiller for Heaven Hill. Potter spent seven years at Maker’s Mark before moving to Heaven Hill. He was named master distiller in 2013 after Parker Beam became master distiller emeritus.
Josh Hafer, spokesman for Heaven Hill, said the distillery does not foresee any disruption.
“Our distilling, warehouse and whiskey innovation teams are exceptional and all remain in place. Many of them with decades of experience going back, in some cases, as far as Earl Beam,” Hafer said. “We are happy for Denny. Moving forward, we will look for someone who can maintain the traditions of our previous master distillers including a commitment to heritage, quality, authenticity and transparency.”
Beam Suntory also announced that Victoria McRae-Samuels, who is currently vice president of operations and plant manager at Maker’s Mark, will be relocating to the Global Innovation Center in Clermont to take on the role of senior director, global quality for Beam Suntory.
MacRae-Samuels, who joined Jim Beam in 1989, became director of operations at the Maker’s Mark Distillery in 2008 and in 2010 was promoted to vice president of operations, becoming the only woman to hold such position in the spirits industry, according to the release.
“Victoria and Greg will be truly missed, and I am sincerely grateful for their outstanding and consequential contribution,” said Samuels.
Potter, Samuels said, “Will be instrumental in maintaining and preserving the way we handcraft our bourbon, the quality of our whisky and our ongoing commitment to best practices and conservation at the Distillery.”
Jane Bowie, who has been with Maker’s Mark for over a decade, has been promoted to director of Private Select, Maker’s Mark barrel selection program.
