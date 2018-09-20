See the before and after of Castle and Key Distillery renovation

See photos of the decrepit state of the Taylor Distillery Company before renovations to become the new Castle & Key Distillery.
Bourbon Industry

A Kentucky distillery just landed in Architectural Digest. Here’s why.

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

September 20, 2018 10:47 AM

One of Kentucky’s newest distilleries is being celebrated for its historic beauty.

Woodford County’s Castle & Key Distillery, which had its official ribbon-cutting Sept. 19 with Gov. Matt Bevin, was recently lauded by Architectural Digest for its “glamorous makeover.”

Under the helm of Marianne Eaves, Kentucky’s first female master distiller, Castle & Key has barely begun producing spirits. She’s released a Restoration Gin and a Restoration Vodka, made with the same mashbill as her aging bourbon.

Co-owners Will Arvin, Marianne Eaves and Wes Murry have brought a defunct distillery back to life. The fermenting tanks at Castle & Key again hold mash that will become gin, vodka, rye whiskey and bourbon. The distillery is opening on Sept. 19 after four years of renovation to what was once the Old Taylor Distillery.
But the distillery also has been winning accolades for the job that she and co-owners Will Arvin and Wes Murry have done in bringing the historic property back to life after decades of neglect.

Architectural Digest said the property has “a look and feel that is modern yet with Victorian and Neoclassical touches.”

The prestigious design magazine highlighted the boiler room-turned-gift shop and tasting room for “staying true to the original aesthetics of the place” and said the sunken gardens, restored by Kentucky landscape designer Jon Carloftis, are “must-see.”

The former Old Taylor distillery in Woodford County will begin distilling spirits again in August as Castle & Key and welcome tours later this fall.

The footprint of warehouse A, the first built by Col. E.H. Taylor Jr. at Old Taylor, is now the cutting garden for the botanicals that master distiller Marianne Barnes plans to use in Castle & Key's gins.

