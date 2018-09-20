A Kentucky distillery just landed in Architectural Digest. Here’s why.

One of Kentucky’s newest distilleries is being celebrated for its historic beauty.
Woodford County’s Castle & Key Distillery, which had its official ribbon-cutting Sept. 19 with Gov. Matt Bevin, was recently lauded by Architectural Digest for its “glamorous makeover.”
Under the helm of Marianne Eaves, Kentucky’s first female master distiller, Castle & Key has barely begun producing spirits. She’s released a Restoration Gin and a Restoration Vodka, made with the same mashbill as her aging bourbon.
But the distillery also has been winning accolades for the job that she and co-owners Will Arvin and Wes Murry have done in bringing the historic property back to life after decades of neglect.
Architectural Digest said the property has “a look and feel that is modern yet with Victorian and Neoclassical touches.”
The prestigious design magazine highlighted the boiler room-turned-gift shop and tasting room for “staying true to the original aesthetics of the place” and said the sunken gardens, restored by Kentucky landscape designer Jon Carloftis, are “must-see.”
