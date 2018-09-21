Distillery workers celebrate agreement that ends strike

A strike at Four Roses has ended.
The Greater Louisville Central Labor Council said Friday afternoon that the company and workers had “reached a tentative agreement with no two-tier system, and wage increases.”
“These workers took a courageous stance to stand up not only for each other but for the future workers,” the council said in a Facebook post. “After nearly two weeks of being on strike, the workers at Four Roses have a tentative agreement with the company. Thank you to the members of UFCW10D, UFCW23D, and SEIU/NCFO for your courage to fight.“
Four Roses said in a statement that the “Distillery and its unions returned to the negotiating table today, and positive progress was made. Both sides reached a tentative agreement with unanimous union board endorsement and the strike has ceased at both facilities. Four Roses looks forward to beginning full production again soon.“
About 50 employees at the main distillery in Lawrenceburg and the warehouse and bottling plant at Cox’s Creek in Nelson County began striking on Sept. 7. They said they were unhappy with the company’s contract proposal regarding seniority, vacation and sick leave.
Four Roses, which is owned by Kirin Brewery in Japan, recently completed a $55 million expansion that will double its capacity. The distillery is celebrating its 130th anniversary this year.
