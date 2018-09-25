The historic James E. Pepper Distillery in Lexington just won a big award for a rye whiskey that the distillery gave an extra aging in the “finest Kentucky oak,” according to owner Amir Peay. Last December, the distillery filled its first new barrel of whiskey since 1958.
Rye whiskey fans, there’s a new unicorn to hunt. And you can find it in Lexington

September 25, 2018 02:14 PM

A rye released by Lexington’s James E. Pepper Distillery has just been selected as Best Rye Whiskey at the 2018 New York World Spirits Competition.

Old Pepper ‘Finest Kentucky Oak’ Straight Rye Whiskey won in a blind tasting, beating out some of the best rye whiskies on the market, according to a release from the distillery.

Old Pepper ‘F.K.O.’ Rye just won Best Rye Whiskey at the New York World Spirits Competition in a blind tasting. It’s bottled at barrel strength and has distinct notes of mint chocolate and candied orange peel.
“With the limited release of the Old Pepper ‘F.K.O.’ we are very pleased to share the results of our dedication to innovation and experimentation, producing fine whiskeys, and re-establishing ‘The Oldest & Best Brand of Whiskey Made in Kentucky,’” said Amir Peay, proprietor of the Pepper brand and historic distillery, in a statement.

“To see the Pepper name up there in ‘Best of Class’ next to Blanton and Van Winkle is a great feeling that brings a lot of pride to the entire team.”

Blanton’s Straight from the Barrel Single Barrel Bourbon won Best Single Barrel Bourbon; Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon won Best Bourbon.

Old Pepper ‘F.K.O.’ is a straight rye whiskey, sourced from Indiana, that was given a secondary maturation in a heavily toasted and lightly charred new oak barrel made from staves of the “finest Kentucky oak,” hence the name. It was bottled straight from the barrel, uncut and unfiltered, around 110 proof. The extra aging gives the whiskey a complex finish with hints of mint chocolate and candied orange peel, according to the tasting notes.

A limited amount of the rye will be on sale Saturday at the Pepper Distillery gift shop on Manchester Street, at $80 a bottle.

The historic Pepper distillery, which reopened for tours in July, began distilling again last December for the first time in almost 60 years. The Kentucky Distillers’ Association announced Tuesday that the distillery has joined the lobbying and promotional organization and is now eligible to join the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour.

