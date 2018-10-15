Vintage find inspired final release in Old Forester’s Whiskey Row series

Old Forester is releasing the fourth and final version in its Whiskey Row series: 1910 Old Fine Whisky.
Beginning in 2014, Old Forester began releasing a series of unique whiskeys that highlight the history of the nearly 150-year-old brand. First came 1870 Original Batch, a reference founder George Garvin Brown’s original batching process; then 1897 Bottled in Bond, a small batch of barrels from one distilling season, in the same year, aged in a federally bonded warehouse for a minimum of four years; and then 1920 Prohibition Style, a barrel strength reference to days when Old Forester was granted one of just ten permits nationally to continue being sold as a medicinal whiskey during Prohibition.
This final version was inspired by the first documented double-barreling of a whisky, according to the brand.
And it was all an accident.
In October 1910, just as Old Forester was about to bottle a vat of mature whisky, the plant was shut down by a fire. The whisky was rebarreled in charred oak, inadvertently creating a new spirit, Very Old Fine Whiskey.
“There are often pieces of our brand’s history that we happen upon by accident. Years ago, while searching through archives, we discovered a case of bourbon with a label I hadn’t seen before. We uncovered that Very Old Fine Whisky not only carried a great story, but a previously unknown heritage of double-barreled expressions,” said Chris Morris, master distiller and vice president of whiskey innovation for Brown-Forman.
To mimic that, mature Old Forester was put in a second lightly toasted, heavily charred barrel at 100 proof.
“The second barrel is charred nearly to the point of incineration,” said Old Forester Master Taster Jackie Zykan. “This low entry proof allows more of the wood’s sugars to be dissolved into the whiskey, resulting in a smooth, sweet whisky with a clean, spicy finish – yielding an exceptional character.”
The finished product has aromas of buttercream, sticky toffee, cedar, and apricot, with a smooth, well-rounded taste mingling sweet oatmeal raisin cookie and milk chocolate, leading into caramel corn and evolving spice, according to the tasting notes.
This limited edition will hit shelves this month at 93 proof, with a suggested retail price of about $55.
