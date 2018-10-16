The Justify Maker’s Mark bottle: When it goes on sale, details on signing event

If you’re looking for an excuse to buy a bottle of Maker’s Mark this weekend, here you go: The bottle honoring 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify goes on sale on Friday.

The commemorative, which raises funds for the Kentucky Derby Museum and Parkinson’s research, will be on sale at most Kentucky liquor stores for about $60.

The bottle will be black, with green and white touches and green wax, a nod to the WinStar silks that jockey Mike Smith work in Justify’s Kentucky Derby win.

After being dipped in green wax and having the green wax seal stamped, the Justify Maker’s Mark bottles are dried. Each is done by hand at the distillery in Loretto. Photo provided

Maker’s Mark and the owners of Justify (WinStar Farm, ChinaHorse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners) will make a donation to benefit the Kentucky Derby Museum. The Ann Hanley Parkinson’s Research Fund, which underwrites work at the University of Kentucky, also will benefit, according to a press release.

A signing event with trainer Bob Baffert, jockey Mike Smith, owner Elliott Walden and Maker’s Mark’s Rob Samuels is planned for 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Kentucky Derby Museum.

Tickets for the signing (only 1,000 people will be allowed, with only one Justify bottle each) will go on sale at noon on Oct. 23 at derbymuseum.org for $26.50 ($25 of every sale benefits the museum.)