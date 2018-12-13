Diageo announces $130 million distillery project to produce more bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon is so hot it needs yet another distillery: Diageo, the British parent company of Bulleit, announced on Thursday that it plans to build a third distillery in Kentucky “to support its growth ambition in the bourbon and American whiskey categories.”
The $130-million facility will include a distillery, dry house and warehouse at 3902 Adam Hughes Memorial Highway in Lebanon in Marion County. It is unclear exactly what the new distillery will produce, but according to the company, it will have “the capability to distill a variety of Diageo bourbon and American whiskey brands,” including Bulleit and other current American whiskey brands, as well as future ones.
British-based Diageo already has The Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville and the former Stitzel-Weller small-scale distillery in Louisville. A new Bulleit Visitor Experience is scheduled to open outside Shelbyville in the summer of 2019.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved an incentive package worth up to $4 million for the project, which will create 30 new full-time jobs.
“Bourbon and American whiskey are vibrant and growing categories and we are excited to expand Diageo’s footprint in Kentucky to support our ambitions in this space,” said Barry Becton, Diageo executive, in the news release.
According to the release, Bulleit Bourbon has seen double-digit growth in the U.S. in fiscal 2018, with organic net sales up 10 percent. The U.S. bourbon category as a whole has experienced tremendous growth and over the next 10 years is expected to continue growing globally.
Besides Bulleit, Diageo is also the parent of brands Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Buchanan’s, Smirnoff, Ciroc, Ketel One, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.
