Four Roses is adding first new bourbon in 12 years. Here’s how to get it.

Four Roses is adding a new bourbon to its lineup, the first permanent addition in 12 years.
And the first since Brent Elliott became master distiller.
Four Roses Small Batch Select will be joining Four Roses Single Barrel, Four Roses Small Batch and Four Roses Bourbon on store shelves this spring, a news release states.
The new bourbon will be non-chill filtered and bottled at 104 proof, the highest proof yet from Four Roses, from a six- and a seven-year-old bourbon. The recipes have not been released.
According to the tasting notes, it has a nose of raspberries, clove and nutmeg with flavors of apricot, ripe berries, vanilla and light oak, with a finish of spearmint and a touch of cinnamon.
“We wanted to add something to our lineup that brings that pure experience you get with a non-chill filtered bourbon, while also showcasing some of our recipes and flavors that aren’t as forward-facing in our other existing bottles,” Elliott said in a statement.
Four Roses Small Batch Select will be available first in Kentucky, New York, California, Texas and Georgia. No price was announced.
But Elliott said it will be “one of your special occasion bourbons but we want it to be more accessible so you don’t hesitate to open up that bottle and enjoy it any time.”
He said the new bourbon is “the biggest addition to the storied history of Four Roses since I became master distiller.”
Four Roses Distillery in Lawrenceburg was established in 1888 but languished in the 1970s. It was revived by former master distiller Jim Rutledge, who left in 2015. The distillery uses two mashbills and five proprietary yeast strains to distill and age ten bourbon recipes that have unique flavor profiles. These 10 recipes are aged in Cox’s Creek, where they are combined in myriad ways to create sought-after bourbons.
