Exports down as trade dispute gives whiskey makers a major hangover

Tariffs imposed on American products are killing bourbon’s buzz.
A report released Thursday shows that American whiskey exports grew 28 percent in the six months before retaliatory tariffs began but in the second half the the year they fell 11 percent compared to the previous year.
According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S., whiskey exports still managed a 5.1 percent gain for a record $1.18 billion for the full year, but the gains were undercut by the tariffs. The year before, American whiskey exports grew by 16 percent, the lobbying group said.
“With the full year data in hand, it is clear that the retaliatory tariffs are having a significant and growing impact on American whiskey exports, which had been a bright spot for U.S. agriculture exports,” council president and CEO Chris Swonger said in the report. “The damage to American whiskey exports is now accelerating, and this is collateral damage from ongoing global trade disputes.”
Exports to the European Union, which is the biggest market for bourbon and other American whiskeys, plummeted after the EU imposed a 25 percent tariff in retaliation for President Trump’s tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. In the first half of the year, American whiskey exports grew by 33 percent; after the tariffs were imposed in June, exports were 13.4 percent lower than for the same six-month period in 2017.
Sales to the United Kingdom were hurt even worse. Before the tariffs, exports were up 48 percent compared to the first six-months of 2017. Afterward, they were 22 percent lower than those of the same period the year before.
Pre-tariff sales were boosted by Brown-Forman, maker of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and premium Kentucky bourbons, which escalated shipments ahead of the price increase.
The distilled spirits council said small distillers have been hit especially hard with local distributors reluctant to make new orders.
Lexington distillery James E. Pepper had planned a major expansion into Europe. That was jeopardized last year after the tariffs were imposed.
Earlier this month, Brown-Forman reported that while growth is continuing overall, the tariffs suppressed net sales in Europe in particular. Year-to-date, the profits were pushed down more than 1 percent by the tariffs, the Louisville-based company said.
Despite the EU tariffs, American whiskey sales still reached a record $704 million in 2018. But the growth rate slowed considerably, particularly in the usually robust fourth quarter, according to the report.
“These numbers are worrisome — event if some portion of the front-end growth is attributable to larger producers positioning product in foreign markets ahead of the tariffs,” Swonger said.
