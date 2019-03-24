Historic distillery adds curated cocktail experience, cafe

Castle & Key, the Woodford County spirits company that revived a historic distillery, has added to its menu.
The distillery is now serving food and curated cocktails at the Taylorton Station, the original 1920 train station where Colonel E. H. Taylor greeted guests who arrived at his former Old Taylor Distillery in Millville.
The new cafe will offer “The Curated Cocktail Experience,” a look at the development of Castle & Key’s Restoration Release Gin, featuring two unique cocktails highlighting specific herbs or botanicals of guests’ choosing. The 45-minute experience is $20, and is limited to 10 guests. It opened March 20 and can be booked online.
The Taylorton Station building also has Counter 17, a walk-up window where guests can purchase Castle & Key cocktails, local craft beers, wine and charcuteries meats and locally sourced cheeses. You can enjoy the food and drinks while you explore the public gardens around the Springhouse, Glenns Creek and the Botanical Trail designed by Jon Carloftis.
