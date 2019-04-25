Two of America’s most popular whiskeys are planning new flavors. Here’s what’s coming.

What goes in the $1,000 Woodford Reserve mint julep Learn from Woodford Reserve's assistant master distiller Elizabeth McCall on what goes into the $1,000 Woodford Reserve mint julep silver cup and the cause the mint julep program supports. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn from Woodford Reserve's assistant master distiller Elizabeth McCall on what goes into the $1,000 Woodford Reserve mint julep silver cup and the cause the mint julep program supports.

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, already the most popular American whiskey in the world, is launching a third flavored version: Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple.

The news was released Thursday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission saying it plans to launch the new flavor in the U.S. before April 30, 2020.

“The Jack Daniel Distillery will be rolling out a new product later this fall called Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple — crafted with Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 whiskey and crisp green apple for a fresh and rewarding taste,” according to a statement from the company. “It will initially be available nationally across the U.S.”

The Jack Daniel’s family of brands is the biggest part of the Louisville-based spirits company’s portfolio, with at least seven ongoing variants. It’s released an apple flavor called Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack Tennessee Cider before but only as a seasonal offering.

Now, apparently, Tennessee Apple will become part of the permanent extension, joining the popular Tennessee Honey and Tennessee Fire flavored variations.

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey was released in 2011 and quickly became one of the best-selling American whiskey brands in the world.

Apple is becoming a very popular flavor: Heaven Hill announced on April 15 that it would release Evan Williams Apple this summer.

Evan Williams is the world’s second-biggest selling bourbon (as opposed to Tennessee whiskey) and also has a honey variation.

But flavored whiskey sales in general have surpassed honey sales for all brands, according to IWSR, which tracks alcohol sales.

Sales of all variations of flavored whiskey have continued to grow at nearly 10 million nine-liter cases annually, IWSR reported.