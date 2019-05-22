Bulleit bourbon’s parent will give new moms and dads six months of paid leave

Bulleit bourbon’s corporate parent, Diageo, announced that it will give new parents 26 weeks of paid leave. Associated Press

Diageo, the parent of Bulleit bourbon, is giving new parents a giant assist. The company announced Wednesday that it will give all employees who become new parents 26 weeks of fully paid leave.

The policy covers all employees regardless of gender, whether they become parents through birth, surrogacy, adoption or foster care, according to a news release. The new policy will start on July 1, the beginning of the financial year.

The new family leave policy will begin with North America, including Kentucky, Canada and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and roll out globally. Initially, the policy will apply only to female employees. However, Diageo said it will set a global minimum standard of four weeks fully paid paternity leave in the majority of markets, with “a significant number” moving to 26 weeks of fully paid paternity leave.

According to its website, Diageo in North America employees about 2,600 people at 27 sites. In Kentucky, that includes the Bulleit distillery and, soon, visitor’s center near Shelbyville; the former Stitzel-Weller plant and visitor’s center in Louisville; and a distillery under construction in Marion County. Altogether, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, Diageo employs more than 126 people in the state who will be eligible for the new leave policy.

Diageo said the business “hopes the policy will support employees to experience the joy of raising a young family, while continuing to thrive at work and ensuring women and men are supported to have time with their new child, regardless of where they live and work.”

Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes announced the new policy at an investor’s conference in New York. Last month, the British-based Diageo announced a similar policy for employees in the UK.

“We aim to continually build policies that are purpose-led, performance-enhancing and competitive in relation to our peer companies,” said Deirdre Mahlan, president of Diageo North America, in the release. “We also hope to challenge the status quo and change the conversation.”

Diageo is a global spirits powerhouse: Besides Bulleit, brands include Guinness, Crown Royal, Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan, Baileys Smirnoff, J&B, Ketel One, Don Julio, Ciroc and many more.