Kentucky businesses find creative ways to celebrate National Bourbon Day

You don’t need an excuse to drink bourbon, but here’s one anyway.

Friday is National Bourbon Day, and several businesses across the state have plans to celebrate.

Lexington has declared a citywide toast at 6:14 p.m. to celebrate National Bourbon Day and have posted an official toast celebrating bourbon and the city. While there are several words, the end is easy to recall. “Bourbon. Bourbon. Bourbon. Cheers!”

On Friday, local ice cream shop Crank and Boom will offer a limited edition bourbon and Coke flavor. The treat uses Crank and Boom’s bourbon ice cream and Coke syrup to imitate the mixed drink. You can find this treat at both locations. Guests can pick up a scoop or a whole pint.

Also starting on Friday, Crank and Boom is introducing a Father’s Day flight including four flavors: Maple Bacon, Bluegrass Sundown, Coffee Stout and Bourbon & Coke.

OBC Kitchen in Lexington is hosting a $5 happy hour. From 4 to 6 p.m., guests can try Bluegrass Hospitality Group’s Private Selection Jefferson’s Ocean Cask Strength 10 year for $5. OBC Kitchen will also offer $5 cocktails, select wines and craft beer.

In Bardstown, the Bourbon Capital of the World, several events are planned to celebrate the impact of bourbon in the region. At 11 a.m. Friday, officials will kick off the day with food, live music and a bourbon toast.

Starting at 6 p.m., there will be an inaugural Bourbon City Mile, and the event features several one-mile races, including a family fun mile. Throughout the races, there will be bourbon tastings, food trucks and bourbon education in the Oscar Getz Whiskey Museum.

Following the Bourbon City Mile, there will be a Bardstown Bourbon Mixer, with entertainment, cocktails designed by distilleries and southern cooking.

At 6 p.m. Saturday, Bardstown will host the annual Bourbon City Street Concert in the downtown area. The concert includes musicians, such as Big Black Cadillac, Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, Ryan Raikes and more.

“Our goal is to highlight our distilleries while showcasing Bardstown as a premier tourism destination,” Mike Mangeot, executive director of the Bardstown – Nelson County Tourism Commission said in a press release. “We invite everyone to visit and experience our historic distilleries, legendary bourbons and endless Southern charm.”

Several Bardstown distilleries are offering free or exclusive tours throughout the weekend. Bourbon lovers can attend a free tour at the Barton 1792 Distillery, including the estate; free tours at Maker’s Mark Distillery on Friday; and tours of the newest craft distillery at Preservation Distillery over the weekend.

Additional special tours include a Distiller and Production tour and Seasoned to Perfection tour at Willett Distillery, and an Aging, Bottling and Guided tour along with a Tasting and History tour at Four Roses Warehouse & Bottling Facility.

Other events include “A Cure Under Construction” premier event at Heaven Hill Distilleries. Bardstown Bourbon Company will offer special cocktails, music, bottle signings and more over the weekend. A premium experience tour and “Flights, Cocktails and Music” will be at Lux Row Distillers, and the Jim Beam American Stillhouse will host live music, food and tours.