Just when you thought it was safe to go down the whiskey aisle: ‘Walking Dead’ bourbon

The Walking Dead Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey will sell for about $35 a bottle.

Kentucky bourbon maker Diageo is releasing “Spirits of the Apocalypse: The Walking Dead Bourbon.”

The news was announced last week at the San Diego Comic-Con, where actors from the popular TV show joined comic creator and Cynthiana native Robert Kirkman for a sneak peek and tasting.

According to Diageo, Spirits of the Apocalypse is a strategic alliance between Diageo and Skybound Entertainment, the company behind The Walking Dead comic series, “to share new spirits with ‘Walkers’ and those who love them.”

Last year British-based Diageo, which also owns Johnnie Walker scotch, released White Walker in honor of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.,” as well as eight single malts and “Fire” and “Ice.” The special releases tied to the monster series were such big hits that they boosted sales for the entire Scotch portfolio.

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 19: Actor Michael Cudlitz and creator of The Walking Dead and chairman of Skybound Entertainment Robert Kirkman at the sneak preview event for Skybound’s upcoming launch of The Walking Dead Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey on July 19, 2019 in San Diego, California. Vivien Killilea Getty Images for Diageo and Skyb

The “Walking Dead” release is Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and will be coming to select retailers nationally for a limited time in the fall. It will be 94 proof and about $35 a bottle. It was bottled in Plainfield, Ill. The label does not specify where the bourbon was distilled.

According to the label, it’s “safe zone certified” and comes with a strip on the top signed by “R. Grimes,” for lead character Rick Grimes, complete with bloody fingerprints. Grimes is played by actor Andrew Lincoln on the AMC show.

There are also grabby zombie hands and this statement on the back label:

“An apocalypse has swept the globe, causing the dead to rise and feed on the living. In a matter of months, society has crumbled, there is no government, no grocery stores, no mail delivery, no cable TV. Luckily, there are spirits.”