Maker’s Mark collectors: This is one to buy for what’s inside the bottle

The Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series 2019 Release: RC6, named for the staves used to enhance the flavor, will go on sale at the Loretto distillery and in Kentucky in late September and nationally in October.

For the first time, the bourbon known for its specially waxed and colored bottles, is putting out a limited edition that is more than just a unique bottle.

The Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series is a national release, beginning this year with the 2019 version: RC6, the name designation of the wood stave.

While Maker’s Mark in Loretto has done special selections for clients, this is the first one the distillery has done for itself.

The new bourbon is created with a proprietary finishing stave called RC6 that enhances the fruit notes and baking spice flavors found in regular Maker’s Mark, with a brighter finish.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The finished product, which took two years to create, is bottled at cask strength at 108.2 proof. It will be available in late September at the distillery and at select retailers around Kentucky and available nationally in mid-to-late October.

Only 255 barrels were produced, and once RC6 is gone Maker’s Mark says it won’t make any more. The suggested retail price will be about $60 for a 750mL bottle.