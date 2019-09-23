Were you a fan of the Jim Beam and Budweiser collaboration? There’s another new brew.

Last fall, Jim Beam and Budweiser teamed up for Copper Lager. This year, they are releasing Black Lager, which will be available only from October through December, while supplies last.

The limited supply beer, which has an ABV of 7.1 percent, making it a hefty 14 proof, is the second collaboration. Last year they released Budweiser Reserve Copper Lager to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the repeal of Prohibition.

That was such a success they brought the concept back. This version is aged on six-year Jim Beam bourbon barrel staves, according to a press release.

It has a dark auburn color, an oaky aroma with coffee and chocolate notes, a toasted malt taste and smooth finish, according to the tasting notes.

“For the second collaboration between Bud and Beam, we wanted to brew something unique that would excite both beer lovers and bourbon aficionados,” said Ricardo Marques, VP of Marketing Core & Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “Budweiser Reserve Black Lager is a bold, bourbon-forward beer that’s perfect for the holidays.”

The beer will be available October through December, while supplies last. Budweiser Reserve Copper Lager will be around through March 2020.

Both brews come in stubby glass bottles but Black Lager will also be available in a 22-ounce bomber bottle gift box.