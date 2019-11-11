Nationals first baseman celebrates World Series win with bourbon barrel pick

Ryan Zimmerman, first baseman for the Washington Nationals, rolls a 500-pound barrel full of bourbon at Woodford Reserve distillery.

Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman celebrated winning the World Series with a trip to pick out his own bourbon.

Last weekend, Zimmerman came to the Bluegrass to select his own barrels of Woodford Reserve. He plans to give bottles celebrating the World Series win to each of his teammates.

According to the Brown-Forman distillery, he also planned to gift bottles to his friends, who came to Kentucky to also celebrate an upcoming wedding of a friend.

Woodford Reserve’s unique barrel selection program lets patrons blend two barrels to create a custom bourbon. The bottles can be specially engraved, too.

Zimmerman is no stranger to Kentucky or to whiskey. As a partner in a The Salt Line, New England-style fish house near Nationals Park, he has come to Kentucky before for private bottlings.

He told Whisky Advocate that several teammates like to bring a bottle or two to the place to share. Zimmerman said some of his favorites also include Jefferson’s Reserve, Old Forester, Buffalo Trace and High West.

He said he typically likes his whiskey with a bit of ice.