Kroger again has bottles of Pappy for sale. Do you feel lucky?

Once again, Kroger is spreading the holiday spirit in Kentucky: The grocery chain is putting its entire Pappy allocation into a lottery.

This year, about 50 stores will offer bottles ranging from the 10 year Old Rip Van Winkle for about $80 all the way up to the much-coveted 23 Year Old Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve for about $350.

They also will have the Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye for about $130.

There is no way to know which bottles will be at which stores or which one you could win the chance to buy.

How to enter Kroger’s lottery for Pappy bourbon

▪ Entries will be accepted on Nov. 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. only at the 50 Louisville Division Kentucky Kroger Wine and Spirits Shops (this includes all Lexington stores plus most others in the region.)

▪ Drawings will be held 9 a.m. on Nov. 30; winners will be contacted by phone and bottles will be available for pick up on Dec. 3 after 4 p.m. Winners have to make their purchase by 4 p.m. on Dec. 5.

▪ You can only enter once per store and must be 21 to participate.

Wouldn’t you love to have one of these in your stocking? Kroger has dozens of bottles and will be drawing names to see who can buy them. Sign up on Black Friday. Image provided

If you do win, it’s up to you to decide what to do with that bottle: Drink it or give it as a gift.

The bourbon is so rare and expensive that maker Buffalo Trace Distillery was the target of a theft ring and when Kentucky priest Father Jim Sichko visited with Pope Francis he took Pappy to the Vatican.

But don’t lose heart: Many other liquor stores, including Capital Cellars in Frankfort, hold drawings for who gets to buy Pappy and other collectible spirits.

Father Jim Sichko presented a bottle of 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle to Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican in April 2018. The Pope “was delighted,” Sichko tweeted. Provided by Father Jim Sichko