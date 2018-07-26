Thieves strike school, steal iPads, bongos, pencils, paper

Police say more than $30,000 in school supplies and equipment have been stolen from a school in Athens over the summer break.
Athens-Clarke County police say items taken from W.R. Coile Middle School included 60 iPads, band instruments, art supplies and other items. They were being stored in the gymnasium and a hallway while the school building underwent an expansion project.
Principal Marsha Thomas tells The Athens Banner-Herald that half of the stolen iPads were brand new.
Also stolen were xylophones, bongos, a new sound system and megaphones, reams of construction paper, colored pencils, markers and paint supplies.
Thomas says the school's greenhouse also was looted, and thieves stole an auger, a tiller, a pressure washer, chicken feed and a Shop-Vac.
Classes at the school are to resume Aug. 7.
