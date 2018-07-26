Gaming & Technology

Thieves strike school, steal iPads, bongos, pencils, paper

The Associated Press

July 26, 2018 07:44 AM

ATHENS, Ga.

Police say more than $30,000 in school supplies and equipment have been stolen from a school in Athens over the summer break.

Athens-Clarke County police say items taken from W.R. Coile Middle School included 60 iPads, band instruments, art supplies and other items. They were being stored in the gymnasium and a hallway while the school building underwent an expansion project.

Principal Marsha Thomas tells The Athens Banner-Herald that half of the stolen iPads were brand new.

Also stolen were xylophones, bongos, a new sound system and megaphones, reams of construction paper, colored pencils, markers and paint supplies.

Thomas says the school's greenhouse also was looted, and thieves stole an auger, a tiller, a pressure washer, chicken feed and a Shop-Vac.

Classes at the school are to resume Aug. 7.

