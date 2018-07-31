Sentencing set for man who landed helicopter at tech company

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Wake City-County Bureau of Identification shows Christian Desgroux, who’s accused of pretending to be a U.S. Army general when he landed a chartered helicopter at a technology company in North Carolina in November 2017. A sentencing hearing was scheduled Tuesday, July 31, 2018, for Desgroux. He pleaded guilty in June to the charge that carries a maximum sentence of three years. (Wake City-County Bureau of Identification via AP, File) AP