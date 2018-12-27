Attorney general calls for better data protection in Vermont

Vermont's attorney general says the state should do more to ensure data privacy.
Attorney General TJ Donovan argues the state should perform an audit to learn more about what happens to Vermonters' data when it is handed over to state agencies. Vermont Public Radio reports Donovan also wants to designate a chief privacy officer to ensure the state complies with privacy protections.
The attorney general's office wrote in a report that the federal government has been slow to respond to privacy concerns. Donovan says he wants Vermont to catch up with governments that have adopted stricter data collection rules like California and the European Union.
Donovan says officials need to have an honest conversation about what is happening with data that is being collected.
