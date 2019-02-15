Gaming & Technology

Bill outlaws blocking electric vehicle spaces

The Associated Press

February 15, 2019 09:19 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota's House wants to make it illegal to block spaces meant for charging electric vehicles.

Representatives approved the bill 63-27 on Thursday.

The measure requires the space to be designated for electric vehicle charging. A vehicle in that space must be "connected for electric charging purposes."

A violation comes with a $50 fine.

The measure now goes to the Senate for consideration.

