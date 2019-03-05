Dubuque schools considering deployment of panic button app

Dubuque Community Schools leaders are proposing that staffers be equipped with a panic button app on their smartphones that could alert co-workers and 911 dispatchers to an emergency.
Mike Cyze is the district director of school and community relations, and he told school board members at a committee meeting Monday that time is of the essence in an emergency.
The Telegraph Herald reports that a $30,000-a-year contract for use of the app is expected to be considered at Monday's school board meeting.
The app lets users press a button for the type of emergency such as an active intruder, a fire, a medical issue or an incident requiring police response. The app would call 911 and send an automatic alert to all relevant staff members.
