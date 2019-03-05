Dam’s bicentennial mural too degraded for historic listing

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2005 file photo shows Prado Dam with its bicentennial mural at a time when crews were working to close a breach in the dam, at left, due to heavy rains in Corona, Calif. The Army Corps of Engineers says the huge mural painted on the Southern California dam for the nation's bicentennial is ineligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. The Corps said Tuesday, March 5, 2019 that the keeper of the register determined the mural on the spillway of Prado Dam had lost physical integrity and is no longer able to convey its historic character or significance. Chris Carlson, File AP Photo