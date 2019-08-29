Baltimore to use $6M in park funds for ransomware recovery

Baltimore officials have decided to use $6 million in park and public facility funds to help pay for the recovery of a ransomware attack that crippled the city for weeks.

The Baltimore Sun reports the city's spending panel voted Wednesday to use the funds for recovery and "hardening of the environment." A May ransomware attack on city computer servers is estimated to have cost Baltimore about $18.2 million in restoration costs and delayed or lost revenue. The attack came about a year after one hit Baltimore's 911 system.

Mayor Bernard C. Young has said Baltimore may purchase insurance against hackers. The spending panel delayed a vote Wednesday on an $835,000 contract for $20 million in cyber liability coverage. Young says two panel members need to be briefed on the proposal.