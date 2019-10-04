NC State Bar says it was target of ransomware attack

The North Carolina State Bar says it was the target of a ransomware attack this week.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the organization says the attack late Monday infiltrated the network through a server and began encrypting the system, server by server. A rapid response team stopped the attack from spreading, but the system has to be restored and repaired using backup data.

The organization says there is no indication that any State Bar data, including personally identifiable information, was taken, but access to the State Bar website and membership/continuing legal education portal is currently unavailable.

The State Bar also said no ransom has been paid.