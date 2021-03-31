Gadgets: Fingerprint padlock

We all forget passwords, combinations and even misplace our keys. With new portable locks from BenjiLock, a combination, password, or key is not needed. Instead, all you need is a fingerprint.

The BenjiLock By Hampton Fingerprint Sport Lock is a slim, multi-purpose padlock. Up to 10 fingerprints can be stored for sharing access to the lock. Or, if you’re insecure that one fingerprint isn’t enough, use all 10 of one user’s fingerprints or 10 individual fingers from 10 different people. It's your choice, there’s no right or wrong.

Setup is simple, but first it must be charged with the included micro USB cable. Once the internal lithium battery is fully charged, it should last for 6 months of use before it needs another power boost.

After charging is complete the instructions are simple for programming by holding a finger on the sensor, wait for flashing lights, and then you’re programmed. Now the lock is ready to secure a cabinet, school or gym locker, or just hang it on a backpack so it’s ready for its next use. For that matter, keep it stored on a backpack to keep compartments locked up.

The Fingerprint Sport Lock sells for $29.99, and is available with black, red and white matte finishes.

Another keyless lock solution for cyclists is the new BenjiLock By Hampton Fingerprint Bike Lock. The 8-inch U-shaped device, which looks like other traditional bike looks, stores up to 10 fingerprints and programs in a similar manner to the sport lock. To use it, the U-Shaped portion slides off; find a good spot to lock it upon and slide the base back up.

It’s constructed with a matte black finish and a IP-65 weather-resistant rating. It features a pick-and drill-resistant cylinder and a bolt cutter-resistant, covered hardened steel shackle. A rechargeable lithium battery lasts for about 6 months after a USB charge.

Note; if you’re not ready to give up on the key, the BenjiLock bike lock also opens with a key (two identical keys are included).

https://buyhampton.com $79

Moshi’s new Symbus Mini 7-in-1 portable USB-C hub not only has all the connections needed but is also built with the latest technology.

Having the latest and greatest computer can often be dragged down by not having the correct accessories. Just like all computer cables are not the same, USB-C hubs are popping up daily and they are not all the same just because they have fit the cables or accessories needed.

Moshi accurately points out, “Not all USB-C hubs are made equal, with some using outdated components which provide connections far below what your laptop may be capable of."

The hub (5.04-by-2.99-by-0.51-inches) features a power delivery USB-C pass-through connection, critical to powering many of today’s newer laptops. This allows for powering a laptop through the hub, while other devices can also be connected to the hub.

An HDMI port supports both 4K @ 60 Hz and high dynamic range connections, an SD and micro-SD memory card slots, a pair of USB 3.1 ports, and a USB-C port. The Symbus Mini is Thunderbolt 3 compatible and does not need any drivers; it’s all plug and play. All ports are on the long side of the hub.

The last of the seven ports is a Gigabit Ethernet port on one of the short sides.

The Symbus hub is crafted with a plastic body surrounded by an aluminum covering. A Snapto Magnetic Cable connection tucks inside the bottom or pulls out to connect to a laptop’s USB-C port.

www.moshi.com $99.99