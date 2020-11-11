‘Bachelorette’ suitor says anxiety caused him to crash car after positive COVID test

One of Tayshia Adams’s suitors on the current season of “The Bachelorette” said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Peter Giannikopoulos wrote in an Instagram post his day went from bad to worse Monday when learning of his diagnosis.
He said he was involved in a car crash as he drove home from a clinic, which he said was a result of his anxiety.
“I lost consciousness behind the wheel and my car went off road through a guard rail and hit a pole,” he wrote in the Instagram post Tuesday. “The air bag deployed, driver side door was wedged in, broken glass everywhere and I was 5ft away from smashing into a building.”
Giannikopoulos suffered a “small gash” on his nose, which he revealed in an Instagram photo.
He also detailed his COVID-19 symptoms and said he has begun a two-week quarantine.
“I felt lousy for a few days but didn’t believe I would contract the virus when I have been wearing a mask in public, washing and sanitizing hands regularly, and following social distancing protocol during work,” he said. “This is an example no matter who we are or what we do, we are all vulnerable.”
He later added, “I am going to fight this and win.”
