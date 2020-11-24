Looking to get outdoors after Thanksgiving? Washington, Oregon waive state park fees

Looking for something to do the day after Thanksgiving? Oregon and Washington state parks will be free.

Washington State Parks has several free days when a “Discover Pass” isn’t required to visit a park. Typically a day pass for Washington State Parks is $10, but Friday it will be free.

“Since the free days were first designated in 2011, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission established Nov. 11, Veterans Day, as one of its free days to honor those who served in the armed forces,” Washington State Parks said in a news release. “In 2017, the agency set aside the Friday after Thanksgiving as a free day — to encourage people to get outside and visit a state park in autumn.”

Oregon state parks will also waive day-use parking fees in 25 state parks on Friday, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said in a news release. The parking fee is usually $5.

“We recognize that being outdoors makes us feel better and is a break from the stresses of 2020,” parks and rec director Lisa Sumption said in the news release. “In this unconventional year, we feel it is especially important to honor this tradition as thanks to Oregonians for supporting us through our toughest times.”

Outdoor gatherings at parks are limited to six people and two households in Oregon to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said. Park visitors also must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing measures.

“The pandemic challenges all of us to find new, creative ways to celebrate the holidays,” Sumption said. “We look forward to the safe return of these holiday traditions, and until then, parks are open and here for you.”