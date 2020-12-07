A second GOP lawmaker is hospitalized with COVID in Tennessee

A Tennessee lawmaker is asking for prayers after being flown to a hospital by helicopter for COVID-19 treatment over the weekend, outlets report.

Republican House member David Byrd, 63, became the state’s second GOP lawmaker hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Rep. Mike Carter sought treatment for coronavirus earlier this year and discovered he had pancreatic cancer, WRCB reported.

Byrd asked for prayers for him and his familyon Facebook, the Associated Press reported: “Please pray for God’s healing for my lungs, and that He will give me strength and endurance as I battle this virus. Also, please pray for Sherry, and my family!! THANK YOU!!”

The lawmaker was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday, WKRN reported.

Two weeks ago, on Nov. 24, Byrd attended a caucus meeting with about 70 other GOP officials, the Associated Press reported, and the weekend before that, Byrd went to an overnight party-sponsored retreat.

During the Nov. 24 meeting, Byrd was seen not wearing a mask, The Tennessean reported. And during the retreat prior, the representative hosted a dinner at a local restaurant attended by dozens of colleagues

House GOP Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison sent his well wishes to his colleague, The Tennessean reported.

“We are also praying that the monoclonal treatment along with the vaccine comes quickly with enough doses to treat every Tennessean that needs it,” Faison told the outlet.

Byrd ran for reelection this year and won, despite pressure from the governor and others in his party that he step away from politics, due to allegations of sexual assault, the Nashville Post reported.

Three women said that Byrd assaulted them when they were teenage players on a basketball team that Byrd coached, according to the Post.

Byrd initially promised he wouldn’t run again but changed his mind, saying his experience as a leader would be needed now more than ever amid the coronavirus pandemic.