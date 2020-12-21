Should Congress get early doses of COVID vaccine? That’s ‘cutting in line,’ some say

A worker holds a bottle of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as the mass public vaccination program gets underway at Southmead Hospital in Bristol, England, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. Some members of Congress have been criticized for receiving early doses of the vaccine. AP

Some lawmakers are receiving pushback for getting early doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Members of Congress — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican — started getting shots last week after being encouraged to do so by the Office of the Attending Physician as part of the effort to keep government operating during a national emergency, Roll Call reports.

But some have criticized the decision to prioritize lawmakers for the initial doses of the vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 11 authorized the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, which requires two doses, for emergency use in the United States, and initial doses were rolled out across the country. A second vaccine, developed by Moderna, was authorized for emergency use last week. It also requires two doses.

High-risk populations, including health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, are recommended to be among the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine before doses are expected to be widely available to the public by late spring or early summer.

Some, including other lawmakers, have accused members of Congress who have taken the vaccine or who plan to of skipping high-risk Americans and those on the front lines.

“It’s ridiculous that Congress is cutting in line ahead of folks in Long Term Care,” New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu tweeted Saturday. “I’ll be the first in line to get the vaccine when it’s my turn.”

Stella Parton, a country music singer and sister of country music icon Dolly Parton, took to Twitter to criticize politicians over the vaccine’s rollout.

“If a little Hillbilly singer like my big sister Dolly can invest in the vaccine then why the hell can’t some of you old moldy politicians pitch in a few million yourselves? I noticed you started getting vaccinated right away while people are starving and dying you Aholes,” she tweeted.

Dolly Parton previously donated $1 million to Moderna’s vaccine development efforts.

Ana Navarro-Cardenas, a political strategist and commentator, slammed U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, for receiving the vaccine.

“Young, healthy Senator, who spoke at rallies packed w/thousands w/o masks, who supports Trump -who’s down-played COVID & mocked those who wear masks, is 1st to get vaccine while most medical workers, elderly & infirm Americans, wait,” she tweeted.

Health care workers across the country have started to receive doses of the vaccine.

Some members of Congress who have been vaccinated have explained their reasoning for doing so.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez documented her experience getting the vaccine on her Instagram story Saturday and encouraged others to receive it when they have the chance. She answered questions from social media users, including one about why Congress was able to receive the shots so early.

“When it comes to Congress’s access, it’s due to something called continuity of governance planning which is essentially national security planning,” she said. “So this actually came from a national security policy and directive to ensure continuity of governance during national emergencies.”

Pelosi tweeted a photo of herself receiving the vaccine.

“Today, with confidence in science & at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician, I received the COVID-19 vaccine,” she wrote. “As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue mask wearing, social distancing & other science-based steps to save lives & crush the virus.”

McConnell also tweeted after getting the shot, saying vaccines are “how we beat this virus.”

“Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity-of-government protocols,” he wrote.

Many lawmakers have said they and their colleagues are at a high risk of contracting the coronavirus due to what their jobs entail, Politico reports. Others have emphasized that taking the vaccine sets and example to other Americans that it’s safe.

But others have said they’ll wait to get the shot.

“We are not more important then frontline workers, teachers etc. who are making sacrifices everyday,” U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted. “Which is why I won’t take it.”

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican from Colorado, has also said he won’t take the vaccine.

“Members of Congress should not get special treatment. It’s not right for us to skip the line and receive the vaccine before at-risk populations and healthcare workers,” he tweeted Friday.

The debate over whether members of Congress should be prioritized for vaccination comes as several other prominent politicians and leaders have received their vaccines.

Vice President Mike Pence received the shot publicly last week along with second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams to “promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people.”

President-elect Joe Biden plans to receive the vaccine in public on Monday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease experts, had recommended that Pence and Biden, as well as President Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, receive the vaccine as soon as possible. Trump has said he will take the vaccine at an “appropriate time” but has not yet announced plans to do so. Harris is expected to receive a vaccine next week.