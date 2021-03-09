Don’t plan your Disneyland trip just yet. Theme park pushes back reopening plans

After California officials said amusement parks could reopen starting April 1, Disney is pushing its reopening date back.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement Tuesday that Disneyland will reopen when the time is right, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Here in California, we’re encouraged by the positive trends we’re seeing and we’re hopeful they’ll continue to improve and we’ll be able to reopen our parks to guests with limited capacity by late April,” Chapek said.

The company plans to announce the official reopening date in the coming weeks, Chapek said.

More than 10,000 park employees have been furloughed and will need retrained to follow all of California’s new requirements for theme parks during the pandemic.

“I am pleased to say the response has been great thus far,” Chapek said. “Our cast members are excited to get back to work.”

Disneyland closed last March as the coronavirus began to spread andhas stayed closed ever since.

California relaxed its guidelines for reopening venues Friday and said amusement parks could open April 1 in counties that are no longer in the state’s purple tier, according to The Associated Press.

Park capacities would be limited and all workers and visitors would need to wear masks.