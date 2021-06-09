Another 2.3 million stimulus checks have been sent out, IRS says. Here’s who got them

The IRS said it has disbursed more than 2.3 million stimulus payments, including more than 900,000 for people whose info the IRS didn’t have but filed taxes. TNS

More than 2.3 million stimulus checks have been sent out as the latest batch under the American Rescue Plan, totaling more than $4.2 billion to Americans, the IRS said Wednesday.

More than 169 million payments worth around $395 billion have been sent out since the American Rescue Plan passed in March, the IRS said.

The latest batch of checks includes more than 900,000 checks valued at around $1.9 billion that went to people who the IRS didn’t have enough information on to issue payments but who recently filed tax returns.

Among those receiving checks are people who received an initial payment with amounts based on their 2019 tax filings, according to the IRS. Some saw their financial situations change when filing 2020 taxes, so they are eligible for more money in the form of these “plus-up payments.”

More than 1.1 million “plus-up” payments, valued at more than $2.5 billion, were sent out this time. The IRS said more than 8 million “plus-up” payments have been issued so far this year.

The last two weeks of checks include more than 1.2 million direct deposit checks with a total value of over $2.2 billion, as well as paper checks.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO IF YOU’RE ELIGIBLE BUT HAVEN’T RECEIVED A CHECK?

The IRS recommends that people who don’t usually file a tax return file their taxes for 2020 now in order to get the benefits for which they’re eligible, including the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.

People who receive some form of federal benefits, including Social Security, should file a 2020 tax return so the IRS has their most updated information, including on qualifying dependents, in order to issue payments.

People who are experiencing homelessness and others who don’t get federal benefits could still be eligible for stimulus checks, but they need to file a tax return in order to receive money, the IRS said.

People can check the status of their relief checks by going to the Get My Payment tool here.