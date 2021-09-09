‘Begging us to not let them die.’ KY hospital staffers describe fight against COVID.

Saint Joseph London and other hospitals in Kentucky have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in August and September 2021. Photo provided

Younger people are getting sicker and dying more often of COVID-19 and hospital staffers trying to help them are stretched to the brink and exhausted by the surge in cases.

That was the message Thursday from officials at two hospitals in Southern Kentucky swamped with COVID-19 cases, who urged people to help beat back the virus by getting vaccinated and practicing safety measures such as wearing masks.

In a video news conference, administrators, doctors and nurses from Saint Joseph London and Baptist Health Corbin outlined the measures they’ve used to deal with the surge, including adding critical-care beds, canceling non-urgent surgeries to free up surgeons and nurses to help with COVID-19 patients, and even initially treating people in waiting rooms at times.

They also described the heartbreak of not being able to save some patients.

“We have tears daily because of what we’re seeing in these patients, and how sick they are, and just the circumstances around it,” said Kelly Helton, director of critical care at Saint Joseph London. “You know, they’re begging us to not to let them die.”

Helton said patients sometimes ask to get vaccinated, but once they are in the intensive care unit and about to be put on a ventilator, it’s too late.

The London hospital is part of CHI Saint Joseph Health and the Corbin hospital is in the Baptist Health group.

Philip Johnson, who retired recently as chaplain at Baptist Health Corbin, recounted working to support sick people, some consumed with regret and trying to bargain with doctors and with God; weary nurses and doctors helpless to do anything more for some patients; and anguished family members offering to donate an organ if it would help, but being told their loved one was not a candidate.

“It’s not been pretty, at all,” he said.

Baptist Health Corbin has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in August and September 2021. Neil Crosby

There was also some anger over unvaccinated people driving up the number of cases, Johnson said.

Officials said it’s been disheartening to see younger people getting critically ill and dying. The delta variant of the coronavirus is more contagious and can cause more severe illness, they said.

Anthony Powers, president of Baptist Health Corbin, said patients in the intensive care unit Thursday ranged in age from the 20s to the mid-50s.

“The patients seem to be sicker and they’re definitely younger,” he said. “Outcomes have been pretty grave for several of them.”

The illness and deaths among younger patients is “really taking a very difficult toll, emotionally, on our staff,” said Dr. David Worthy, chief medical officer at the Corbin hospital.

Worthy said he recently had to spend four hours on the telephone trying to find a hospital where he could transfer a sick patient because the surge in cases has swamped other facilities, too.

Dr. Shelley Stanko, chief medical officer at Saint Joseph London, said a doctor there called 37 hospitals trying to get a patient in for treatment, taking valuable time away from treating other people.

Stanko and Worthy said both hospitals are having good outcomes treating people with infusions of Regeneron, which is used before people are sick enough to be hospitalized.

However, the supply in Kentucky is limited.

The doctors also said some providers in the area have advocated for alternative treatments such as ivermectin, which is used in some formulations to control parasites in animals, and that they’ve seen patients who used the chemical or asked to get it in the hospital.

The hospitals don’t use it, however, and Worthy and Stanko both firmly discouraged the use of ivermectin against COVID-19.

“The research doesn’t support that that is a good idea,” Stanko said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has received multiple reports of people getting sick from self-medicating with ivermectin intended for livestock. The drug is approved for use in humans in some cases, but not for COVID-19.

Stanko and Worthy said the surge in COVID-19 cases may peak soon, but hospitalizations could continue for some time after that point.

Staffers from the Corbin and London hospitals said the great majority of people hospitalized because of the virus had not been vaccinated.

The risk of getting sick enough to be hospitalized because of COVID-19 is 15 to 20 times higher for unvaccinated people, Worthy said.

Helton, the critical care supervisor at Saint Joseph London, said that on Thursday morning, 87 percent of the people in the intensive-care unit were there because of COVID-19.

None of them had been vaccinated, and most were on life-support, she said.

Vaccination rates in Laurel and Whitley counties, where the hospitals are located, are behind the state level, according to the state’s COVID-19 tally.

Statewide, 70 percent of people over age 18 have received at least one dose of the vaccine; the figure for Whitley County is 46.6 percent and 46.8 percent in Laurel County, according to the state.

Worthy said more people need to get vaccinated and wear masks in public to hold down the number of coronavirus cases.

“We need all hands on deck to prevent our (health) system from being more overwhelmed. I’d say it’s on the brink,” he said.

Stanko said health workers won’t quit, but they need help.

“We’re going to continue to take care of everyone that we possibly can, but every opportunity that you can take to help us is going to make a huge difference,” she said.

Johnson approached the vaccination issue from a faith perspective, saying he believed the coronavirus vaccines are a gift from God.

Johnson said his decision to get vaccinated and take other precautions such as wearing a mask is rooted in his Christian faith.

“I see that this is something that comes with Scriptural backing, to love my neighbors as myself. So I can’t say ‘My body, my choice,’ “ Johnson said. “I have a personal responsibility to my community, to my loved ones, and that begins with vaccination.”