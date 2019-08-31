Iowa’s Morningside College announces 1st doctoral program

Iowa's Morningside College has announced its first doctoral program, a doctor of nursing practice.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the 30-credit program will be launched this fall. It will be delivered online and is designed for working nurses seeking advancement in their field.

Jackie Barber, dean of the Morningside College Nylen School of Nursing, says the program is designed for nurses who want to take their career to the next level.

The program is entirely online and is taken over an 18-month period. Barber says offering it online will give working nurses the flexibility to complete the coursework and studies on their own schedules.