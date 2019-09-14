Weber State welcomes first openly gay student body president

Weber State University's first openly gay student body president says school is his safe place after overcoming a hard childhood.

The Standard-Examinerreports Bret Alexander experienced homelessness and depression before he was recently elected as the northern Utah university's student body president.

Alexander said he struggled with depression at a young age when his family was transient and under investigation by the Division of Child and Family Services.

Alexander left the house he shared with his mother and stepfather when he was 16 and moved in with an older cousin.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

At Weber State, he found community in the student council and became actively involved in suicide prevention advocacy.

Alexander just begun his first year as a graduate student studying higher education leadership.