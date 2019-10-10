Clarification: Chronic Wasting-Disposal story

In a story Oct. 8 about disposing of deer carcasses infected with chronic wasting disease, The Associated Press may have left the impression that Crow Wing County has refused to accept infected deer for disposal. The county's landfill manager was initially reluctant to accept deer out of concern that the disease could spread to the surrounding environment, but after the state gave the county an incinerator to aid in disposal, the county agreed to accept infected deer.

