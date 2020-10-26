Private schools are reporting more coronavirus clusters

Private schools in North Carolina have reported having more coronavirus clusters than public schools have.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that there were 14 active coronavirus clusters at private K-12 schools across the state. There were 11 active clusters at K-12 public schools.

No deaths have been reported from the active clusters. The information came from the Department of Health and Human Services.

North Carolina has more than 2,500 public schools and 751 private schools. A majority of public schools started the school year online. Many private schools opted for full-time, in-person classes.

The largest reported cluster at a private school is at Wayne Christian School in Goldsboro. It has 35 reported cases.

The largest cluster at a public school is North Wilkes High School in Wilkes County. It has 20 reported cases.

The state has recommended that private schools follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it is up to the discretion of school to decide how to proceed with instruction.