AP VoteCast: South Carolina voters sour on state of nation

Voters in South Carolina made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country's direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.

The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden concluded Tuesday as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn it brought on. AP VoteCast found that 43% of South Carolina voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 56% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.

Here's a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 127,000 voters and nonvoters -- including 2,854 voters and 694 nonvoters in South Carolina -- conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

TRUMP VS BIDEN

In the race for president, Biden had an edge over Trump among voters under 45 while Trump had an advantage among older voters.

Trump had an apparent advantage over Biden among voters without a college degree but college-educated voters were split.

Voters in cities leaned toward Biden. Trump had an edge over Biden among voters in small towns and rural areas. Trump was about even with Biden among suburban voters.

RACE FOR SENATE

In the race for U.S. Senate, Jaime Harrison led Lindsey Graham among voters under 45 while older voters were more likely to favor Graham.

Both voters without a college degree and college-educated voters were divided.

Voters in cities were more likely to prefer Harrison over Graham while Graham and Harrison were about even among both suburban voters and voters in small towns and rural areas.

FACING THE PANDEMIC

The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans. Overall, 22% of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 32% said it’s somewhat under control. Forty-six percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.

ON THE ISSUES

The coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for many voters in South Carolina. Thirty-six percent said it is the most important issue facing the country today.

Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 31% saying it ranked at the top.

Nine percent named health care, 9% named racism and 5% named law enforcement.

NATIONAL ECONOMY

Voters were closely divided in their assessments of the nation's economy. Overall, 48% described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 52% called them not so good or poor.

STAYING AT HOME

Among registered voters who chose not to cast a ballot in South Carolina, 28% said that was because they don't like politics generally, 17% said their vote doesn't matter and 14% said they don't like the candidates.

In South Carolina, 68% of nonvoters were younger than 45 and 85% did not have a college degree.

---

AP created this story automatically using results from AP VoteCast, a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for Fox News, NPR, PBS NewsHour, Univision News, USA Today Network, The Wall Street Journal and The Associated Press. The survey of 2,854 voters in South Carolina was conducted for eight days, concluding as polls closed. Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish. The survey combines a random sample of registered voters drawn from the state voter file and self-identified registered voters selected from nonprobability online panels. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 2.4 percentage points. Find more details about AP VoteCast's methodology at https://ap.org/votecast.

---

