Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health & Medicine

Hard-hit bars, restaurants getting fee waiver due to virus

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky's bar and restaurant operators are getting a break from alcoholic beverage renewal fees in a cost-saving step as they struggle with revenue losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is granting a 12-month fee renewal waiver to license holders, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

Bar and restaurant operators who haven’t submitted the renewal fee this year won’t have to pay until 2021, he said. Those who have paid this year will have their fees waived in 2021, he said.

“This has certainly been a difficult year for our bars, restaurants and venues, and they deserve this innovative support as we face what could be a very painful winter,” Beshear said.

Bars and restaurants have endured capacity limitations to help contain the virus.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The fee waiver doesn't apply to producers, distributors, wholesalers and others able to continue operations throughout the virus-related state of emergency.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Health & Medicine

COVID-19 vaccine trials to be run at University of Kentucky

November 06, 2020 4:07 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service