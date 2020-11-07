Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health & Medicine

Louisville’s Malik Williams out 12 weeks; needs foot surgery

The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Louisville forward/center Malik Williams will miss at least 12 weeks after reinjuring his right foot, an injury that sidelined him at the start of last season.

Williams has a new fracture of the same bone that required the insertion of a screw and caused the 6-foot-11, 245-pound senior and co-captain to miss eight weeks, including the first four games. He will have surgery next week.

“I feel for Malik," Cardinals coach Chris Mack said.

Williams was runner-up as Atlantic Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds as a junior.

Louisville begins the season Nov. 25 against Southern Illinois in the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Health & Medicine

No. 10 Wisconsin says it’s down to 14 active COVID-19 cases

November 07, 2020 11:03 AM

Health & Medicine

Investors save Alabama brewery poised to close amid pandemic

November 07, 2020 10:38 AM

Health & Medicine

Starkville helping city workers who took 2-month pay cut

November 07, 2020 10:16 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service