The Latest: Goalkeeper Kaminski out of Belgium squad

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, spectators wear face masks to protect against COVID-19 during the first half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Baltimore. A new set of rules are coming in just about every sport, almost all with enhanced health and safety in mind. If they work, games could get out of bubbles and return to arenas and stadiums with some fans in attendance sometime soon. Perhaps more importantly, they could also provide some common-sense solutions to virus issues in the real world. AP

Belgium goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has left the national squad ahead of a friendly game against Switzerland after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kaminski had been called up this week by Belgium coach Roberto Martinez as a late replacement for Hendrik Van Crombrugge.

Kaminski plays for Blackburn in England’s second division. He is the second Belgium international ruled out of the match because of the coronavirus after Eden Hazard. The Real Madrid forward has been quarantined in Spain.

Center back Thomas Vermaelen also will miss the game after Japanese authorities did not allow him to travel. Vermaelen plays for Vissel Kobe.

Belgium will play England and Denmark in the Nations League after the friendly against Switzerland.