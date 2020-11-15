The Latest: Jaguars lead Packers on 91-yard punt return TD

Fans sit in the stands before the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Charlotte , N.C. AP

The Latest on Week 10 in the NFL (all times EST):

2:05 p.m.

Keelan Cole has given the Jacksonville Jaguars a 10-7 lead over the Green Bay Packers by scoring on a franchise-record 91-yard punt return. Cole blew by would-be tacklers and made a step-back move on punter J.K. Scott to go untouched into the end zone.

The Jaguars’ longest punt return before Cole’s touchdown had been an 85-yarder by Reggie Barlow in 1998.

After an opening field goal by Jacksonville's sixth kicker of the season, Chase McLaughlin, Green Bay pulled ahead when Aaron Rodgers threw a 78-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the first play of the second quarter.

1:50 p.m.

Alex Smith's first NFL start in almost two years is off to a rough start in large part because of Washington's defense.

Smith started for the first time since Nov. 18, 2018, when he broke his right tibia and fibula. He underwent 17 surgeries and survived a life-threatening infection before rehabbing to get back on the field.

The 36-year-old made two relief appearances earlier this season. But his latest milestone was quickly overshadowed by two touchdown passes from Detroit's Matthew Stafford that put the Lions up 14-3 on Washington early in the second quarter.

Smith started the game 5 of 9 for 60 yards.

1:40 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans are underway after a 35-minute delay because of a severe thunderstorm. Houston's Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked off at 1:37 p.m. to get the game going.

The teams were sent back to their respective locker rooms when a storm blew through FirstEnergy Stadium. Fans were already seeking shelter under the stadium’s decks and on concourses when the storm hit, right at the start of the national anthem.

There are only four other early games today with most of the schedule shifted to the late window because of the Masters.

— Tom Withers reporting from Cleveland

The Cincinnati Bengals say three more coaches have been added to the COVID-19 list and are unavailable for Sunday’s game at unbeaten Pittsburgh.

Linebackers coach Al Golden, secondary/cornerbacks coach Steve Jackson and senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner joined wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell, who on Friday learned he would be ruled out because of virus protocols.

Defensive quality control coach Jordan Kovacs will stand in for Golden; secondary/safeties coach Robert Livingston for Jackson; and defensive assistant Gerald Chatman for Duffner. Assistant wide receivers coach Troy Walters is assuming Bicknell’s responsibilities for the game.

1:10 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm has delayed the start of the Houston Texans' game at the Cleveland Browns.

Shortly before kickoff, a nasty storm blew into FirstEnergy Stadium and both teams, who had come out for the national anthem, were forced to return to their respective locker rooms. The Browns said the start will be delayed for at least 15 minutes with more updates coming.

High winds are in the forecast for the remainder of Sunday’s game.

— Tom Withers reporting from Cleveland

For the first time all season, the Green Bay Packers didn’t score on their opening drive.

Green Bay instead took the opening kickoff and went three and out, as Aaron Rodgers couldn’t connect with tight end Robert Tonyan on a deep pass on third and 3.

The Packers had scored four field goals and four touchdowns on their opening drives through their first eight games of the season. The 2007 New England Patriots were the only other team since 2000 to score on their opening drive in each of their first eight games of a season.

— Steve Megargee reporting from Green Bay, Wisconsin

12:55 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a long travel adventure before their game at the Carolina Panthers.

Their flight to Charlotte, North Carolina, was delayed about 6 1/2 hours Saturday because of mechanical issues, and the team didn’t arrive at its hotel until just before midnight, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the team does not release details of its travel itinerary.

The flight was scheduled to leave at an executive airport connected to Tampa International Airport at 2:30 p.m., but players remained on the tarmac for more than five hours waiting for the plane to depart. They eventually deplaned and boarded a different plane and left immediately for Charlotte, arriving at 11:15 p.m., where they were taken to a downtown hotel.

It was a rough start to the weekend for the Buccaneers, who are looking to bounce back from a 38-3 shellacking last week at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers are looking to snap a four-game losing streak.

— Steve Reed reporting from Charlotte, North Carolina

12:40 p.m.

Weather could have an impact on today’s Jaguars-Packers game.

The forecast in Green Bay today calls for a 90% chance of rain with winds at 20-30 mph. There could be occasional gusts of over 40 mph.

The Packers also had to deal with strong winds at their last home game, a 28-22 upset loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 1. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after that game that the Packers didn’t handle the elements as well as they had in previous seasons.

Jacksonville also has a new kicker in Chase McLaughlin, signed off Minnesota's practice squad after starter Josh Lambo was placed on injured reserve with a hip problem. McLaughlin s the team’s sixth kicker this season, following Lambo, Brandon Wright, Aldrick Rosas, Stephen Hauschka and Jon Brown.

12 p.m.

The NFL backloaded the Week 10 schedule in light of a conflict it doesn’t usually have to deal with: The Masters in November instead of April.

Only three teams with a winning record (Tampa Bay, Cleveland and Green Bay) play in the early window today. The showcase games also happen to be in the West: Buffalo (7-2) at Arizona (5-3), Seattle (6-2) at the Los Angeles Rams (5-3) and Pittsburgh (8-0) looking to stay unbeaten against AFC North rival Cincinnati (2-5-1).

Baltimore (6-2) visits New England (3-5) in the nightcap.