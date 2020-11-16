S. Carolina soldier born without adult teeth gets new smile

Scott Krawczyk knew he was a finalist in the Smiles For Soldiers program that gives veterans suffering from poor oral health a complete smile makeover.

When he arrived Wednesday at the Carolinas Center for Oral, Facial, Cosmetic and Dental Implant Surgery, he found out he was the recipient.

His joy was much brighter than some of the emotions he’s felt since serving in the Army National Guard.

The 32-year-old Gray Court resident was born without adult teeth and began wearing dentures when he was in fourth grade.

Krawczyk was in the Army National Guard for nine years and spent 15 months in Afghanistan, where a suicide bombing killed three of his good friends, five soldiers in all and 19 Afghan civilians while wounding 50.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Krawczyk said he was switched at the last minute to be gunning that day. His original position would have had him potentially killed or likely seriously wounded.

He said he still feels shock about the bombing to this day.

But Veterans Day brought cause for smiles this year.

Krawczyk, his wife and three children sat in a waiting room Wednesday afternoon in the oral surgeons office waiting for the doctors to come out.

“We came down to two finalist patients, and we thought, ‘Hey, you’re doing something that’s awesome,’” Dr. Jim Howell, an oral surgeon at the Carolinas Center, said to Krawczyk. “You’re raising a family. You went to war. You’ve made sacrifices. And we want to give back to you, and we want to rebuild your smile — with no cost.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Dorothy Dowe, a member of Greenville City Council, was there. She said the moment she witnessed is close to her heart. Dowe’s father was a member of the Army Reserves, selective service.

“He did not have good oral care and had chronic oral problems,” Dowe said. “He was missing all but three teeth, but like most veterans he never complained. At 82, he got a new set of pearly whites.”

And Dowe said her father loved his teeth. The procedure was transformative and gave him confidence, Dowe said.

Now Krawczyk is benefiting from such work.

The Smiles For Soldiers program gives veterans suffering from poor oral health a smile makeover. Doctors restore decayed or missing teeth with dental implant-supported dentures. The Carolinas Center opened applications to veterans and active military members throughout North and South Carolina.

This year, after hearing candidates’ stories and reviewing X-rays, the doctors chose Krawczyk.

Krawczyk said he felt amazing, and he said without the opportunity brought by the program, he’s not sure he would ever get a new smile.

He said he’s had survivor’s guilt since the bombing in Afghanistan. The nearby deadly blast didn’t even scratch him.

“God had a plan for me,” Krawczyk said. “It wasn’t my time. It took me years to accept that; sometimes I didn’t want to accept that. I have people in my life that love me and care for me, and I used to think holding everything in was the way to go, because that’s what you’re taught in the military, to suck it up and move on.

“I’ve pushed everybody away for eight years, including my family, friends, everybody. When I finally hit that breaking point, it was amazing to see the people that were still there for me after everything.”