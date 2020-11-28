Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health & Medicine

Coast science museum closing temporarily due to virus

The Associated Press

PEARLINGTON, Miss.

A Mississippi coast science museum is limiting hours and planning to close for a few months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sun Herald reports that Infinity Science Center in Hancock County will be open on the weekends only in December. It will close completely from Jan. 1 through March.

Fred Haise, an Apollo 13 astronaut who serves on the board of Infinity, said officials are hoping to reopen when a coronavirus vaccine is available.

Infinity Science Center is an educational museum with rides, exhibits and tours of Stennis Space Center, a NASA rocket testing facility.

Like museums everywhere, attendance is down at Infinity because of the coronavirus, Haise told The Sun Herald. Many museums that are able to stay open receive government funding.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Staff members will be laid off during the closure.

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Health & Medicine

Olympic test event in China called off amid travel concerns

November 28, 2020 10:26 AM

Celebrities

Illinois panel featuring film on mental illness and courts

November 28, 2020 10:18 AM

Health & Medicine

Deck the halls? Not at the Illinois Capitol due to virus

November 28, 2020 9:57 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service