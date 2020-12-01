Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Number of people dead from COVID-19 tops 2,800 in WA

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

The Washington state Department of Health is reporting that an additional 31 people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to more than 2,800 since the pandemic began.

The state on Tuesday also reported nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases.

The Seattle Times reports the update brings the state’s totals to 167,216 cases and 2,805 deaths, meaning that 1.7% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the Department of Health.

Officials also reported that 10,920 people have been hospitalized in the state because of the virus including 25 new hospitalizations as of Monday.

As of Nov, 23, state health officials said 9,606 COVID-19 cases, or 7% of total cases, and 1,420 deaths, or 53% of total deaths, have been identified as associated with a long-term care facility such as a nursing home, assisted living facility or adult family home.

